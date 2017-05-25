Hackers Replaced Trans Artist's Comic Strips With Nazi Imagery
Photo: Facebook
Terrible!
A trans cartoonist was forced to go into hiding after "alt-right" trolls hacked her website.
Canadian based Sophie Labelle is the creator of Assigned Male Comics, which depicts the everyday lives of young queer people.
Labelle told HuffPost Canada:
"They filled my page with neo-Nazi imagery and references to the Second World War and the Holocaust.
"(Their message) is that there’s only two genders, (to) gas trans people...it comes from a vision of the human race influenced by eugenics and this idea that there’s only one way to be human and I think we need to fight back against that."
She added:
"I would say a big raid like that might happen once every other month, maybe not that big of a raid, but a raid happens quite frequently.
"But then I get smaller groups attacking me pretty much every other day— we’re talking about a couple dozens of people— so really my daily life is to ban those people and to delete their comments."
The Montreal Gazette has more:
Cartoonist Sophie Labelle has achieved a degree of fame with her webcomic Assigned Male, the serialized story of a transgender girl named Stephie and her daily life negotiating gender issues in modern-day Montreal.
Like many others, though, Labelle has been forced to deal with one of the dark flip sides of online success: cyberbullying.
The usual level of hostility aimed her way — “a couple of dozen threats per day” in her estimation — went to another level last week, with thousands of death threats in a matter of days. It reached the point where an event planned for last Wednesday at Halifax bookstore Venus Envy to launch her book Dating Tips for Trans and Queer Weirdos had to be cancelled, and Labelle felt it necessary to go into hiding.
“This kind of thing happens to any trans person who’s visible and trying to raise awareness of trans issues,” Labelle, 29, said by phone from an undisclosed location on Friday. “In this case, the organizers had received threats that people would come and disrupt the event, so we decided to be on the safe side.”
Something used with particular virulence against Labelle has been the practice of doxxing. One of those cyberspeak words that is rapidly entering the general vernacular, it refers, in Labelle’s words, to “having personal information leaked with the purpose of undermining somebody. In the past I have exposed some of the groups that have been posting threats on my Facebook page, and Facebook has deleted most of them, and I think that’s what made it escalate to the point where they doxxed me and published my home address. They hacked into my website to get that information.”
Add new comment