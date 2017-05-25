Hackers Replaced Trans Artist's Comic Strips With Nazi Imagery

Photo: Facebook

Terrible!

A trans cartoonist was forced to go into hiding after "alt-right" trolls hacked her website.

Canadian based Sophie Labelle is the creator of Assigned Male Comics, which depicts the everyday lives of young queer people.

Labelle told HuffPost Canada:

"They filled my page with neo-Nazi imagery and references to the Second World War and the Holocaust. "(Their message) is that there’s only two genders, (to) gas trans people...it comes from a vision of the human race influenced by eugenics and this idea that there’s only one way to be human and I think we need to fight back against that."

She added:

"I would say a big raid like that might happen once every other month, maybe not that big of a raid, but a raid happens quite frequently. "But then I get smaller groups attacking me pretty much every other day— we’re talking about a couple dozens of people— so really my daily life is to ban those people and to delete their comments."

The Montreal Gazette has more: