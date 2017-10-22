Halloween Is So Gay!

Take A Peek At Some Of The Hottest Photos From Gays At Halloween Parties!

Ever since social media has taken control of society, Halloween isn’t just one of the best holidays. Halloween is one of the best excuses to make an incredible DIY (Do-It-Yourself) costume and get the most likes you’ve had all year! While I’m partly kidding, Halloween is the time of year for anyone to show their creativity and personality. It’s not shocking that the LGBTQQ community, gay men in particular, will use Halloween to seduce you with an outfit.

The parties have started, haunted houses are becoming crowded, and our sweet tooth is on track for holiday food! Check out some of the best costumes from the first weekend of (gay) Halloween parties below! Don’t forget to share with us your Halloween 2017 costume in the comments!

Demons vs angels #halloween #angel #devil #ladydiabla #demons #dragqueen #makeup #slayperusual #thebeatestthing A post shared by michael contreras (@skittlesx323) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Last night was thank you @jonee1325 for my #makeup #mau #cholamakeup #ladyjoker #iluvsarahiiinspired #halloweenmakeup #gayboy A post shared by Sean Patrick (@seanpatrickhair) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

This Halloween. I’m putting an end to systemic racism. With this one can. @kendalljenner @pepsi #change #yeswecan #adspot A post shared by Tom Gault (@tomgault) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

IF I HAD A DOLLAR FOR EVERY DUDE WHO SAID " I LIKE YOUR SAILOR MOON COSTUME" TO ME.... SMDH RLY?!?! A post shared by compton princesa (@lunalovebad) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Calling all Gods & Superheroes. #nola #halloween #gaycation A post shared by Shippy | Enjoying Life In (@drmshippy) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

#merman #barnacleboy #minions #startrek #gayhalloween #nola #neworleans#gay #halloweencostume #halloween #bourbonstreet A post shared by Eoin Cooney (@cnyeo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

The Dark Knight Rises #Batman #DarkKnight #Halloween #gaycostume #gayhalloween A post shared by Ian McHale (@ianmchale) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

One..two .. freddy’s coming for you. He whispered In my ear! “ see you in your dreams” #hmcperth A post shared by Juan carlos Albanese (@juancalbanese) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

It's so weird I can never figure out why I'm always single. #gayhalloween #wonderwoman #gay #bear #scruff #halloween A post shared by Chris Purcell (@thechrispurce11) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT