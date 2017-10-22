Bryan Keating's picture

Halloween Is So Gay!

Bryan Keating | October 22, 2017

Take A Peek At Some Of The Hottest Photos From Gays At Halloween Parties!

Ever since social media has taken control of society, Halloween isn’t just one of the best holidays. Halloween is one of the best excuses to make an incredible DIY (Do-It-Yourself) costume and get the most likes you’ve had all year! While I’m partly kidding, Halloween is the time of year for anyone to show their creativity and personality. It’s not shocking that the LGBTQQ community, gay men in particular, will use Halloween to seduce you with an outfit.

The parties have started, haunted houses are becoming crowded, and our sweet tooth is on track for holiday food! Check out some of the best costumes from the first weekend of (gay) Halloween parties below! Don’t forget to share with us your Halloween 2017 costume in the comments!

 

Demons vs angels #halloween #angel #devil #ladydiabla #demons #dragqueen #makeup #slayperusual #thebeatestthing

A post shared by michael contreras (@skittlesx323) on

 

Last night was thank you @jonee1325 for my #makeup #mau #cholamakeup #ladyjoker #iluvsarahiiinspired #halloweenmakeup #gayboy

A post shared by Sean Patrick (@seanpatrickhair) on

 

IF I HAD A DOLLAR FOR EVERY DUDE WHO SAID " I LIKE YOUR SAILOR MOON COSTUME" TO ME.... SMDH RLY?!?!

A post shared by compton princesa (@lunalovebad) on

 

Calling all Gods & Superheroes. #nola #halloween #gaycation

A post shared by Shippy | Enjoying Life In (@drmshippy) on

 

The Dark Knight Rises #Batman #DarkKnight #Halloween #gaycostume #gayhalloween

A post shared by Ian McHale (@ianmchale) on

 

One..two .. freddy’s coming for you. He whispered In my ear! “ see you in your dreams” #hmcperth

A post shared by Juan carlos Albanese (@juancalbanese) on

 

It's so weird I can never figure out why I'm always single. #gayhalloween #wonderwoman #gay #bear #scruff #halloween

A post shared by Chris Purcell (@thechrispurce11) on

 

This guy stood me up as the better Ninja Turtle. How were we both the blue one? #Bamboozled @zeedubgee

A post shared by Mickey (@mickeylikethemouse_) on

 

