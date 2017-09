RuPaul's Drag Race fans take note: Jinkx might own "monsoon season," but Katya brings with her the force of a hurricane!

Or so reports WGNO meteorologist, Jason Disharoon!

The handsome bearded New Orleans weatherman took his most recent forecast as an opportunity to impart some thworp-tastic Drag Race humor to his viewers.

Watch:

With #Katia in the Gulf, I couldn't help but mention one of my favorite performers in my tropical update this morning @katya_zamo pic.twitter.com/rnurV0jhB1 — Jason Disharoon (@Jason_Disharoon) September 6, 2017

