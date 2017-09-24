Harry Styles Adorably Dances With A Pride Flag During His Concert

Harry Styles just upped his adorable game even further based on what he displayed during a concert this week in San Francisco. The former singer from the huge boy band One Direction kicked off his first solo world tour in one of our favorite cities and with a pride flag on his microphone. Freaking awesome.

The "Sign Of The Times" heartthrob sang and danced his way while waving the pride flag high. Seriously, could he get any more perfect? He's already so gorgeous and is so authentically himself, and now he once again shows his support of the LGBT community. It's pretty amazing. You can see the clip here.

Several of his fans commended him for doing this, especially when it comes to making them feel safe.

He wore the pride flag at a concert in New York City back in 2015 as well. Thanks Harry for what you are doing!