Harry Styles And James Corden Kiss In Christmas 'Carpool Karaoke'

Harry Styles and James Corden shared a nice big kiss on the lips on the latest edition of



"Carpool Karaoke."

The Christmas themed segment aired last night on The Late Late Show, and featured some of the most memorable "Carpool Karaoke" guest stars from the past year, including Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith (with Fifth Harmony), Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and other stars, who sang "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," along with Corden.

At the tail end of the clip, Styles and Corden lock lips!

Said the late night show host in response:

"Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!"

Watch: