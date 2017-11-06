Harry Styles Gave Powerful Pro-LGBT Speech At Recent Concert
Instinct Staff | November 6, 2017
After waving gay and transgender pride flags while on tour, Harry Styles has made an impassioned pro-LGBT speech at a recent concert.
Over the weekend, in Stockholm, Sweden, Styles told fans to hold hands, before he began his speech.
He said:
“If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender – whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you."
He added:
“I love every single one of you.”
Online, fans flooded social media with praise for the the singer.
Previously, the One Direction singer said that gay rights are "fundamental."
