Harry Styles Gave Powerful Pro-LGBT Speech At Recent Concert

After waving gay and transgender pride flags while on tour, Harry Styles has made an impassioned pro-LGBT speech at a recent concert.

Over the weekend, in Stockholm, Sweden, Styles told fans to hold hands, before he began his speech.

Harry Styles is too good for this world ”Every single one of you tonight - If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender. Whoever you are, whoever you wanna be. I support you. I love every single one of you“ pic.twitter.com/s2SYnNsIcz — olivelouie ◟̽◞̽ (@janejonsxx) November 5, 2017

He said:

“If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender – whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you."

He added:

“I love every single one of you.”

Online, fans flooded social media with praise for the the singer.

can't believe harry's speech yesterday made me so happy and i CRIED and im glad there's harry styles in my life i love you sweetheart — diᅠ (@cheesyhome) November 6, 2017

Oh my god Harry, this is such a wonderful speech. Thank you so much! @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/BZdADJ8GLb — Dustin (@bncydustin) November 6, 2017

harry styles also known as the king of supporting lgbt+ community pic.twitter.com/tboUE69u3V — sarah (@signoffhes) October 29, 2017

Harry com bandeira LGBT no palco em Stockholm, ontem -05/11. pic.twitter.com/TuJ75roZfM — Harry Styles Brasil (@updatesHS1) November 6, 2017

Thanks @Harry_Styles for yr unwavering, continuous support for #LGBT expressed by u in various concerts. pic.twitter.com/u9joaN4PPc — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) November 6, 2017

my baby deserves the world after this speech. nothing more, nothing less. @Harry_Styles always treats people with kindness. pic.twitter.com/toaDPdpBlQ — leah got n&h tickets (@onlyhstyles_) November 6, 2017

Previously, the One Direction singer said that gay rights are "fundamental."