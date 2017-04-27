Harry Styles: Gay Rights Are "Fundamental"

Former One Direction member Harry Styles expressed his support for gay rights during an interview with French talk show Quotidien this week.

Styles was first asked about Brexit, sharing:

“I don’t really talk about politics” but “anything that brings people together is better than things that pull people apart."

The host followed up, saying “yet you are in favor of equality of rights, men, women, gay people, straight people, that’s politics," to which Styles responded:

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Good answer from the "Sign Of The Times" singer!

Here's a clip from the interview:

(H/T: Towleroad)