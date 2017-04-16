Harry Styles Sings & Acts In Latest SNL Episode And We're Impressed

Harry Styles made a cameo during Jimmy Fallon's David Bowie-inspired opening monologue, which brought some great energy to the show. The British pop singer reappeared again during a musical sketch about Civil War soldiers around a campfire.

But where Styles stretched his acting legs the most was during the special time travel edition of "The Family Feud." Everyone hit it out of the park with this skit, even though Kate McKinnon's interpretation of Kristen Stewart seemed a little Richard Lewis inspired. What we didn't expect was Harry to be so good as Mick Jagger.

I think we'll see Harry implementing his acting in more places now.

So he can sing, he can act, what's next?

And didn't he look a little hotter than usual as Mick jagger?