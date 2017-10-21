Harvard Arboretum is Setting for a Wonderful Engagement!

Maybe it is me and my lack of emotional bonding recently, but this video got to me more than usual and then some! I needed the tissues at the ready even before the ring came out.

Jonathan (in blue) and Derrick appeared to be having a lovely photo opportunity at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University. What appears to be the setting for the couple's annual photo shoot turns into possibly the last as single men. Smiles and kisses are exchanged and then the violin starts to play.

How jealous are we? The love is evident and the friendships deep. Happiness is truly present.

We wish you the best life has to offer, Jonathan and Derrick. Your engagement and basket of hashtags will definitely inspire those in our community.

Can you hashtag your tailor, too. Those threads were mighty fine! We cannot wait to see the wedding day attire!

