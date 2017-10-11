Harvey Weinstein Caught On Tape!

Even His Wife Is Abandoning Him For The Alleged Sexual Assaults!

May we talk about October’s hottest topic? No, I’m not going to tell you more about every inconsiderate and ignorant fault in politics. Let’s discuss the disgusting allegations about Harvey Weinstein. By now, you’ve probably heard many women are coming forward with their stories of Weinstein begging for massages and more in hotel rooms where he would allegedly conduct his, ahem, business. From household names like Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie to names you may be unfamiliar with.

According to NextShark, one of those names is Filipina-Italian Model, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. Gutierrez met Weinstein in 2015 while in New York. Trust me, once the world hears Weinstein’s pleas for intimacy and how women regularly bed him; his career will be abolished.

After an alleged sexual assault in Weinstein’s office, Gutierrez went to police and wore a wire the next time she would meet with Weinstein in an effort to get a confession from him. No charges were ever filed against Weinstein, as Gutierrez has a shady past of being a liar. Girl, audio and video do not lie.

According to CNN, Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, is done suffering the backlash from her husband’s alleged vile ways. The couple has been married for ten years and have two children with one another. However, she’s released a statement leaving her Weinstein and is asking for privacy:

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Hollywood might not be a city full of angels. I am horrified by these allegations. How could someone with such power try to take advantage of an endless amount of hopeful dreams and faces. This story is unraveling and I’m here keeping up to date on each individual detail.

If you can stomach it, listen to the cringeworthy exchange between Weinstein and Gutierrez below.

Image via AP Photo/Joel Ryan