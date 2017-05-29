Hate Is Taught: Family Attacks Gay Man In Berlin. Double Digit Rise In Hate Crimes In The Capital City

As the time nears closer to my trip overseas to Tel Aviv, I keep receiving calls from my mother. We talk about the usual things, but then the real subject of her call is revealed, her concern for my safety on this new trip. I haven't asked her if she is overly concerned because I am American, was raised as a Roman Catholic, or because of my sexuality. I am thinking it is because I am an Amerihomo, but I shouldn't assume.

The thing is it is unsafe for us all over the world. We are not safe anywhere because hate and ignorance and stupidity are there, too. The saddest part about this story below is that we see the hate, ignorance, and stupidity were taught to the children involved.

A gay man was attacked in Berlin by a family with children, police announced Saturday. It was the latest in a string of homophobic assaults in the city. The 35-year-old man was walking through the southeastern neighborhood of Neukölln on Friday afternoon when a group of men, women and children started verbally abusing him. The men then started punching and kicking him before a female passerby intervened. The good Samaritan helped him seek shelter and call police. The victim was then taken to hospital. Police said they were investigating and had not yet found the family, but gave no description of them. He told police it was clear they were a family. The beating was the latest in a series of attacks on gay men in Berlin. Berlin police have reported nine homophobic crimes so far this month, gay news outlet Queer.de reported on Saturday. - DW.com

These reports of violence are sad to hear, but what is worse is there are most likely many more that go unreported. According to DW.com, the Berlin police regularly report on the anti-LGBT hate crimes they are investigating, but other German cities are hardly as forward thinking. But some of the facts gathered in Germany show a double digit rise in violence toward our community.

In 2016 there were 291 acts of homophobic violence, up 16 percent year-on-year, Berlin-based anti-homophobic violence group Maneo reported. Berlin police counted just 162 homophobic crimes over the same period. Last week a 19-year-old gay man was beaten up by a group in Alexanderplatz. Police later arrested a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old for the attack. Earlier this month, a 34-year-old gay Italian man was stabbed to death in Volkspark Friedrichshain, a well-known gay cruising area. Just one day prior to the killing, a group of men were attacked in the gay district of Schöneberg after being homophobically abused, police said. In December, three young gay men were assaulted on the U8 metro line by a group of four men, who asked why they were gay. A 17-year-old was later arrested. In June, a 28-year-old man was attacked by a group of five people in Mitte after they demanded to know whether he was gay. - DW.com

It is important that we report on these stories, not just to make us aware of places that may be unsafe, but as well to show that there are those that are willing to stand up to the ignorance in these places and protect us.

h/t: DW.com