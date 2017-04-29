Stealthing has been trending this past week on social media. Most of the references have been coming from predominantly women's sites and magazines, but it may be an issue in the gay community as well.

A new study explores "stealthing," a disturbing practice in which men poke holes in or remove a condom during sex without their partner's consent or knowledge. The study, published by Alexandra Brodsky in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law, explains that "nonconsensual condom removal during sexual intercourse exposes victims to physical risks of pregnancy and disease and, interviews make clear, is experienced by many as a grave violation of dignity and autonomy." The study also highlighted online communities that defend stealthing as a male "right" and allow men to trade tips and advice.

One victim Brodsky spoke to described the incident as "rape-adjacent." Indeed, in January, a Swiss court decided that a 47-year-old man who removed a condom without consent during sex was guilty of rape. Even if two people are engaging in consensual sex, damaging or removing a condom violates that consent — the person who damages or removes the condom is crossing a boundary and breaking their partner's trust. That's sexual assault. Brodsky hopes that the study will lead to legislation that makes stealthing punishable by law. - seventeen.com

Have you been a victim of stealthing?

Or are you one that starts off covered, but removes the raincoat once things get going?