Have You Ever Lied About Having An STI?

More than one million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide. Did you know that 2 out of 5 Americans don’t ask new partners if they’ve ever tested positive for an STI? We also found that 50% of people admit to having more unprotected sex than protected.

Those three are just some of the jaw dropping facts coming out of a new study called THE STI TALK.



Before we get into more results from the study, we wanted to ask ...

Do you talk about STI's with your partners? And what does that conversation look like?

Do you ask the question, "are you clean?" which many jump to saying, yes, I just showered, but then you realize they are talking about diseases, STDs, STIs, or what ever they are being labeled today. Being clean denotes that one thinks that STIs are dirty and only dirty people have them and when you get them, then you are dirty, too. We need to drop the "are you clean" question. It's just a short cut to having an actual conversation, it's degrading to people that have an STI, and it's just immature.

Do we just blurt out a question and quickly move on to the good stuff or are there follow up questions like, have you ever had ... , when was the last time ... , and have you had unprotected sex since the last time ...

Here's a cute little video about "the talk" from Steven Petrow

We need to talk more about sex than just sex itself. Good lord, we talk and click and pull and poke so much. It's all we are focused on. The activity is over in 10 min or 10 hours, but there can be lasting consequences.

The results of THE STI TALK may be a good first stepping stone to have that conversation with your partner or partner to be. if we can talk about the latest cat video or cock pic leak, we can talk about STIs.

Head over to THE STI TALK to learn more about their study that asked 1,000 US and 1,000 UK citizens about STIs. We've borrowed some of their graphs that summarized their findings. Click on images for larger views.

THE DANGER ZONE

STI STIGMAS

LET'S TALK ABOUT CONDOMS

PLATONIC STIS

There are more facts and information within two other headers INTERNET PERCEPTION and HEALTHY CONVERSATION / HEALTHY SEX.

Do you ask ever partner about their STI status and history?

Is it easier to remember the partners you asked or the partners you didn't ask?

h/t: https://onlinedoctor.superdrug.com/the-sti-talk/

