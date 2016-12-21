Have You Posted / Been A Victim Of Revenge Porn? LGB People Much More Likely To Be Victims.

One of our bigger posts last week was about an Oregon man receiving a six-month sentence for posting revenge porn. What we didn't know was that his action is more prevalent in the gay community than we thought.

The study finds:

LGB internet users are far more likely than those who identify as heterosexual to have experienced threats of or actual nonconsensual image-sharing. Among internet users who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB), 15% say someone has threatened to share a nude or nearly-nude photo or video of them without their permission, a far higher rate than among heterosexual internet users (2%). In addition, 7% of LGB respondents have had someone share a nude or nearly nude image of them, compared with 2% of heterosexual internet users. Taken together, 17% of LGB Americans have either had an image shared without their consent or have had someone threaten to share an image of them. - innovativepublichealth.org

Did the study actually do the math wrong? If we are looking at the percents of people that have to deal with the threats and the actual posting of revenge porn, 15 + 7 = 22% of LGB individuals (where the study says 17%) and 2 + 2 = 4% of heterosexual people. Is this where we say LGB are 5.5% more likely to have to deal with revenge porn?

The study's math may be why other LGBT sites are saying 4% or 8%

It all depends on the math you want to use.

Gay and bi people are eight times more likely to be victims of revenge porn An American study has found that 17% of LGB people have been threatened with or have been victims of revenge porn, compared with just 2% of straight people.- another LGBT site

The above should have been 22 and 4 percents respectively.

and

Gay people are four times more likely to face ‘revenge porn’ While just four percent of the general public have been the victim of either revenge porn or threats to post it, among LGB people the number jumps to 17 percent. The study notes: “Among internet users who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB), 15% say someone has threatened to share a nude or nearly-nude photo or video of them without their permission, a far higher rate than among heterosexual internet users (2%). “In addition, 7% of LGB respondents have had someone share a nude or nearly nude image of them, compared with 2% of heterosexual internet users. “Taken together, 17% of LGB Americans have either had an image shared without their consent or have had someone threaten to share an image of them.” - a second other LGBT site.

We wil stick with our math at this time.

With all the smartphones and apps, we know that semi-nude and nude pics are so easy to take and share.

How many times have you shown one of your friends a revealing pic from a complete stranger from a sex app?

I know we all have had some experiences with internet pics that we wish we could turn back.

Some that come to mind personally are:

when you share your pics with someone and after a couple more chats, you realize they should never operate heavy machinery.

when you scan your sex app grid and you actually see one of your older pics cropped and being used by someone.

when you actually get your provocative shots sent to you by someone else and they claim it is them.

when you have someone you rejected trolling you for your pics under a fake / different profile

... and I am sure there are many more types of occurrences.

One of my first boyfriends let me take some provocative pictures of him with a disposable camera I had to use up (would have loved to seen the developer when s/he saw those). After finding out he had cheated on me and some other unpleasant information, it was time to throw the mentally young ass lass away. Instead of pining over him, I let him move on with the other person he was seeing and gave him back his pics. It's best to cut those ties with the people that have done you wrong, the people that are lesser than you in moral standing, or the ones that it just did not work out.

It's good to vent, but vent with your friends and get over it. Clearly, that ex of mine was not mentally mature and not ready to understand what being a boyfriend was. The pics I had were great, there were some great times as well, but we need to be able to move on and in getting rid of pics and porn might be one of the better things to do.

What is the best type of revenge porn? The porn you make with your new partner. Burn the old and make new.

And it's always a pleasing thing when that ex doesn't grow old gracefully.

Have you been a victim of revenge porn?

Have you thought about posting revenge porn?

