Heineken's Inclusive New Ad Campaigns Might Surprise You

You may be surprised to know that some of the most LGBT inclusive ads to currently air on European television are coming from Netherlands based commercial brewer, Heineken.

The first ad, for a new alcohol-free beer, "0,0" appears to show a gay man being rescued from an elaborate fruity cocktail, by his date, who just so happens to have a bottle of Heineken's latest brew.

The second recent spot from Heineken features pairs of people who hold opposing points of view regarding subjects like women's right, climate change, and the acceptance of trans people in society, and the eventual common ground that they find...

What do you think of Heineken's inclusive new ads?

H/T: Queerty