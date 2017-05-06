Is This The Heir To The Kennedy Throne We've Been Waiting For?

We've heard stories of Camelot and we know how quickly it was taken away from us on November 22, 1963. The hopes and aspirations of a long Kennedy presidency are still mentioned to this day and how different the nation would be. Since then, the nation has pined for someone to pick up the promises of and return us to Camelot.

There have been exceptional Kennedys in the past that have given us hope as well as a great many years of service. Edward "Ted" Kennedy served Massachusetts and the nation for nearly 47 years until his death in 2009. Even his son Patrick was a US Representative for the state of Rhode Island until 2011 when he chose not to seek re-election.

Enter Joe. Taking over the Representative seat from our retired influential friend Barney Frank, Joseph Kennedy III was sworn into the role of US Representative from Massachusetts in January of 2013. Many wondered if he would shine as his Kennedy forefathers did. We think he's doing just fine.

On March 2, 2017, US Rep. Joe Kennedy III read the names of the known transgender women killed in the United States up to that point in 2017, followed with a personal pledge to fight for LGBTQ rights.

Pointing to the seven transgender women who were reportedly killed in the first two months of 2017, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Brookline, pledged Thursday to lead the fight against policies and "hate-inspired violence" that threaten the LGBTQ community. Kennedy, who will chair the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus' newly relaunched Transgender Equality Task Force, acknowledged that while the panel has "a rocky road ahead," the reported killings and recent actions by President Donald Trump's administration make its work more critical than ever. "We will fight back against a Justice and an Education Department that turns a blind eye to discrimination in our schools," he said, referencing the recent rollback of protections for transgender students in schools during a Capitol Hill news conference. - masslive.com

One act that truly fulfilled this pledge was his vehement opposition to Trump's attempt to replace Obama’s openly gay nominee Eric Fanning as the new Army Secretary with the anti-gay Tennessee Republican, Mark Green. Kennedy has a portion of his website dedicated to EQUALITY. One of the items in there is as follows:

KENNEDY: ARMY SECRETARY NOMINEE UNFIT FOR OFFICE Apr 27, 2017 Press Release Washington, D.C. – In a letter to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ), Congressman Joe Kennedy III today urged the Senate to reject the nomination of Tennessee State Senator Mark Green as Secretary of the Army. In addition to claiming that being transgender is a ‘disease,’ Green has referred to the transgender community as ‘evil’ and likened them to ISIS terrorists. - kennedy.house.gov/on-the-issues/equality

Firey politics indeed, but this is what we are seeing Kennedy define himself as, someone who does care for the LGBT community.

When someone uses your own words against you, do you have a leg to stand on? Mark Green said in a statement Friday that “false and misleading attacks” against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.

“Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain.”

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw. We don't feel bad. Did Kennedy's words have something to do with it?

Joe Kennedy III is a member of the House of Representatives, the government body that just voted in the positive to repeal the Affordable Care Act / Obamacare. We know Joe did not vote in the positive for this because of his words below. They weren't just words about the ACA itself, but what this ACA repeal means and how it represents the wishes of the current presidency. Have a listen.

His speech was on Thursday, before the vote to repeal occurred. But the beauty of video is it can be viewed again and again. It can be viewed by constituents like us as well as the Senators that have the ability to stop the repeal before it becomes law.

Video, it's how most of us learned about President John F. Kennedy and his time in office, his hopes for the future, his beliefs. We have a feeling that we will be seeing more of Joseph P. Kennedy III. We want to see more of Joseph P. Kennedy III. Keep up the great work Joe!

h/t: masslive.com