Help Gay Porn Star Brent Everett Start His Own Underwear Line

Photo: Twitter

Gay porn star Brent Everett needs your help.

According to Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW), the 33-year-old Canadian hunk wants to create his own underwear line.

And to do so, he needs your financial support.

From his GoFundMe:

I am one of the largest adult entertainers in the world today. I am looking to launch a new underwear line called “King Cock” underwear. Please help me raise money to reach my dream. Money will cover costs associated with design, manufacturing and launching the brand worldwide along with private investment. I would be forever grateful to all of those of you who donate…I will also be keeping track of donators and offering special discounts or offering loyal customer packages in the future when the line is launched as a special thank you for your support!!!!

Brent has a fundraising goal of $20,000. Click HERE for more information. (NSFW)

A post shared by B r e n t E v e r e t t (@brenteverettxxx) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

A post shared by B r e n t E v e r e t t (@brenteverettxxx) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

A post shared by B r e n t E v e r e t t (@brenteverettxxx) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

A post shared by B r e n t E v e r e t t (@brenteverettxxx) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT