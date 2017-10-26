Henry Cavill Embraces His Beard And Fur, And We're Here For It

Up until early this year, Henry Cavill kept his face shaved, and his body hair groomed to perfection.

See exhibit A:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Feb 5, 2016 at 9:24am PST

And B:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:47am PST

But by January, a bit of facial hair began to spring up on Henry's face.

And it looked great!

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Henry rocked a beard for a moment.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

But by April, it appeared as though the Superman star had settled on a mustache.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Now and then, a bit of scruff would reappear. (No complaints!)

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on May 20, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

But then for San Diego Comic Con, he'd appear clean shaven. (NOOOO!!)

Congratulations to my DC family members Gal, Patty, Chris and the whole Wonder Woman team for an incredibly successful weekend!! You guys nailed it. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins #ChrisPine #WonderWoman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

But fear not, for the 'stache and scruff soon returned.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

And then we nearly passed out when we caught sight of Henry's furry chest!

(Armie Hammer was quite the fan, himself!)

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

By then, it became apparent that Henry was sold on the power of scruff!

I love the way this beast feels....it's powerful, it's fast, it looks good and it looks different. Moustaches aside though, this Bentley makes me feel exactly the same way. #Beastache #ContinentalV8S @BentleyMotors A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

At last we've made it to October, and Henry looks so damn fine!

Just finished a quick workout before my first day of press in Beijing for Justice League! Here we go! #JusticeLeague #China #Beijing @prideofgypsies @gal_gadot @benaffleck @rehsifyar #EzraMiller A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Swoon!

Are you loving the fur and the facial hair? Or do you prefer Henry clean shaven?