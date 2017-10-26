Henry Cavill Embraces His Beard And Fur, And We're Here For It
Up until early this year, Henry Cavill kept his face shaved, and his body hair groomed to perfection.
See exhibit A:
And B:
But by January, a bit of facial hair began to spring up on Henry's face.
And it looked great!
Henry rocked a beard for a moment.
But by April, it appeared as though the Superman star had settled on a mustache.
Now and then, a bit of scruff would reappear. (No complaints!)
But then for San Diego Comic Con, he'd appear clean shaven. (NOOOO!!)
But fear not, for the 'stache and scruff soon returned.
And then we nearly passed out when we caught sight of Henry's furry chest!
(Armie Hammer was quite the fan, himself!)
By then, it became apparent that Henry was sold on the power of scruff!
At last we've made it to October, and Henry looks so damn fine!
Swoon!
Are you loving the fur and the facial hair? Or do you prefer Henry clean shaven?
