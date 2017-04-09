Henry Cavill Poses In Christopher Reeve’s Iconic Classic Superman Costume

We all know that Henry Cavill can fill out the Superman costume!

But in what moment did director Zack Snyder know he had the right Man of Steel?

Snyder recently revealed that he knew he had the right guy for the job when he saw Cavill wear the classic costume worn in 1978’s Superman by Christopher Reeve.

Photo: Zack Snyder

Snyder writes:

“First test with Henry. “I knew right away he was my Superman.”

Last year, Snyder told Dujour magazine:

“We didn’t have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so [Henry] wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. “He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, ’Dang, you’re Superman!'”

You made the right choice, Zack!

H/T: New Now Next