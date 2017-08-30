Henry Cavill Is Sporting A Mustache & Chest Hair And We're All For It
Henry Cavill is one of those dreamy studmuffins that you really have a hard time believing actually exists on the planet earth. Its as if he existed from a rare pod or something that morphed him into this beautiful creature of sorts, and quite frankly we are all here for it (me in particular).
Henry has rocked so many different physical looks over the years, albeit clean shaven, hairy and everything in between. His latest may just be my favorite yet, as he is rocking a sexy mustache with some glistening chest hair in a new Instagram photo he posted today yesterday.
The photo shows him on a boat with girlfriend, stuntwoman Lucy Cork, and some other dude that i wish was me minus the girl in the middle (sorry, not sorry).
If you are into hairy guys, then this pic will definitely make your Hump Day that much more humpier. If you are more into smooth, then the other guy will hopefully do. If you like girls and guys, then choose one (or both) and add Lucy in! Best of all worlds!
Do you prefer Henry shaved or hairy? Sound off in the comments!
Honestly, I could watch Mr. Cavill mow the lawn all day and still be entertained. He, like his döppelgänger, Matt Bomer, is beauty personified.
However, I have to ask: Am I the only having trouble believing the he has any romantic interest in his "girlfriend?" A lot of the posts I've been reading about this pic has guys saying how sexy he would be with a beard. I keep thinking, "He's already got one." My gaydar has sounded off the charts for him ever since I saw him on "The Tudors."
Comments