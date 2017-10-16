Here's Some Sexy Pics of Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth Together

Not much to this. Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth are extraordinarily attractive. Chris is a god amongst gods who was recently seen shirtless on the beach (see more here), and Mark is simply one smoking hot piece of eye candy who had a very memorable scene in Foxcatcher (look for his particular wrestling scene of him in lycra. Woof).

Thor Ragnarok album coming soon @taikawaititi @markruffalo #thorragnarok #bestbandever A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Anyways, they are both in Australia promoting their movie Thor: Ragnarok and have been posting many photos on their Instagram accounts. I enjoy all of them.

Man, I really can never get tired of seeing this guy's face. #ThorRagnarok A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Question is, Instinct readers, who would you rather?