Here's Some Sexy Pics of Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth Together
Ryan Shea | October 16, 2017
Not much to this. Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth are extraordinarily attractive. Chris is a god amongst gods who was recently seen shirtless on the beach (see more here), and Mark is simply one smoking hot piece of eye candy who had a very memorable scene in Foxcatcher (look for his particular wrestling scene of him in lycra. Woof).
Anyways, they are both in Australia promoting their movie Thor: Ragnarok and have been posting many photos on their Instagram accounts. I enjoy all of them.
Question is, Instinct readers, who would you rather?
