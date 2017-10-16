Ryan Shea's picture

Here's Some Sexy Pics of Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth Together

Ryan Shea | October 16, 2017

Not much to this.  Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth are extraordinarily attractive.  Chris is a god amongst gods who was recently seen shirtless on the beach (see more here), and Mark is simply one smoking hot piece of eye candy who had a very memorable scene in Foxcatcher (look for his particular wrestling scene of him in lycra.  Woof).

 

Thor Ragnarok album coming soon @taikawaititi @markruffalo #thorragnarok #bestbandever

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Anyways, they are both in Australia promoting their movie Thor: Ragnarok and have been posting many photos on their Instagram accounts.  I enjoy all of them.

 

Man, I really can never get tired of seeing this guy's face. #ThorRagnarok

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Question is, Instinct readers, who would you rather? 

This Months Top Posts

RuPaul Wants A 'Winners' Season Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Bromans Star Claims To Have Largest Endowment On RealityTV