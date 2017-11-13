Hey Qween! Serves Up Another Season of 'Hot T'

The hilariously shady personalities at Hey Qween! Are coming back for Season 4 of their boiling segment Hot T, where Jonny McGovern, The Gay Pimp, and his fierce team of gossip connoisseurs serve up the hottest celebrity gossip with a piping hot side of shade, jokes, and colorful fanfare.

Hot T has featured icons Alaska Thunderfuck, Trixie Mattel, Raven, Manila Luzon, Jasmine Masters, Chi Chi La Rue, Laganja Estranja among many other great personalities—and this season promises to turn the temperature up!

Hot T returns on Thursday, November 16th—but that’s not all! If you can’t get enough, the Hot T podcast launches on Friday, November 17th to give you an extra dose of T Time in your week.

Check out the Season 4 preview, hunties!