A High School Production of "Rent" Has a Disgusting Twist
Rent is arguably one of the best, if not the best, musical to ever come out The Great White Way known as Broadway. It is a painful tale done beautifully by Jonathan Larson, and has been one of the most popular shows ever since its debut 21 years ago.
Evidently, a random high school decided to take on the rock opera, which is a pretty bold move given how "adult" the show truly is. Here's the unfortunate and really disgusting twist that was put in it.
Instead of AIDS, some of the characters have DIABETES! Yes, not AIDS... Diabetes. I don't think my jaw has ever fallen so far to the floor in my life.
Some random bartender told financial writer Chelsea Fagan about this monstrosity, and I am truly hoping that they were lying about the entire thing.
So... do you think this really happened?
