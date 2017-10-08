A High School Production of "Rent" Has a Disgusting Twist

Rent is arguably one of the best, if not the best, musical to ever come out The Great White Way known as Broadway. It is a painful tale done beautifully by Jonathan Larson, and has been one of the most popular shows ever since its debut 21 years ago.

Evidently, a random high school decided to take on the rock opera, which is a pretty bold move given how "adult" the show truly is. Here's the unfortunate and really disgusting twist that was put in it.

Instead of AIDS, some of the characters have DIABETES! Yes, not AIDS... Diabetes. I don't think my jaw has ever fallen so far to the floor in my life.

Some random bartender told financial writer Chelsea Fagan about this monstrosity, and I am truly hoping that they were lying about the entire thing.

the other day a bartender told me his high school did a performance of RENT where they couldn't say AIDS so all the characters had diabetes — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

the replies to my tweet are honestly incredible https://t.co/XbpZgeu3xs — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 7, 2017

When I first followed Chelsea, I thought it was going to be cool finance and lifestyle tips and what I got was so much better https://t.co/BpXOgiD2e5 — ghost emoji (@skylghambr) October 6, 2017

apparently the characters took "insulin breaks" — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

So... do you think this really happened?