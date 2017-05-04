High School Students Catfished Gay Teacher On Grindr, Shared His Nude Pics w/ Students

Ugh. Teenagers can be the worst.

Two North Carolina high schools students have been arrested after catfishing a high school teacher on Grindr, getting his nude photos, and then passing them around to students.

The Associated Press reports:

Two Onslow County high school students are accused of ‘catfishing’ a teacher to get a nude photo from a social media site and then sending the picture to other students. Brian Joshua Anderson, 16, and Brittney Renee Luckenbaught, 16, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images. Each was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. Their first court appearance is set for June 15. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the Swansboro High School students got the image of the teacher after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site. Our affiliate WCTI reports the teacher, David Laughinghouse, 51, remains suspended with pay from SHS.

The latest update from a Change.org petition in support of Laughinghouse says he will be returning to work, but not in his original capacity at Swansboro High School where he taught foreign language. According to the petition:

An email from the school district about the situation sent out this morning shows that the district has decided to have Mr. L return to work on Monday, but he will not be returning to Swansboro High School. Here's word for word what that email says (If you are wondering where I got it, don't ask, I never name sources):

"On Monday, May 1, Mr. Laughinghouse will return to teaching, but will be teaching through Onslow View from a media/technology lab located at White Oak High School. This decision is an Onslow County School District Office Decision." Those of you who know Mr. L, know that he has already been teaching classes at other schools through the Onslow View program. He volunteered to do this (What a nice, guy!) so that students at other schools would have the opportunity to learn French. Here's the problem with this decision:

IT'S NOT WHAT MR. L WANTS!

Let me say that again:

IT'S NOT WHAT MR. L WANTS! Is it a compromise, maybe, but he's still being punished after becoming a victim. A source close to Mr. L says that he is devastated by this decision. This "compromise" effectively isolates him from his support system.

