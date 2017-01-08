'Highlights' Children's Magazine Will Include Gay Parents For First Time

Children's magazine Highlights will include a same-sex couple in its magazine for the first time in February!

The Washington Post reports:

The image, which will appear in the February issue of the magazine, shows two men loading a station wagon for a family trip in an item that invites readers to send letters.

“Has your family ever taken a memorable family trip?” the text reads. “Tell us where you went and what you liked about it.”

The illustration comes after Highlights was accused of neglecting LGBT readers last year, and then criticized by conservatives for agreeing to include them.

“We did expect and received a backlash when we committed to becoming more fully reflective to all the different kinds of families out there,” said Christine French Cully, the magazine’s editor in chief. “We expect this will make some people unhappy. Our focus remains on creating the best possible content for children.”

...

Cully said the decision to include the image was not immediate, but wasn’t difficult, either.

“It was never a question of if,” she said, “it was always a question of when.”