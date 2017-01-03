Hillary & Bill Clinton Will Attend Trump Inauguration
Instinct Staff | January 3, 2017
Secretary Hillary Clinton remains classy.
New York Magazine reports that Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration.
Two well-placed sources tell New York that over the past few weeks Hillary Clinton discussed with trusted advisers and friends whether or not she should attend the inaugural. She and President Clinton, the sources said, decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.
George W. Bush and his wife Laura, as well as Jimmy Carter, will also attend.
