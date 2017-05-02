Hillary Clinton Believes Misogyny Cost Her The Election

While Hillary Clinton says she takes "absolute personal responsibility" for her loss in the 2016 presidential election, she believe external factors might have had an influence, as well.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked Clinton if she believed misogyny played a role in the election outcome, at a "Women for Women" event in New York.

The former Secretary of State answered:

“Yes, I do think it played a role. “I think other things played a role too.”

The Washington Post reports:

She would go on to name Russia and Comey's letter about discovering more Clinton emails with 11 days left in the campaign. She said she was on her way to winning without them and would have won if the election were held Oct. 27. But she's offered similar — if less pointed — comments about those things before. The role of misogyny in her loss is something she seemed eager to preview in her book and encourage people to read all about. “It is real. It is very much a part of the landscape politically and socially and economically,” she added. “It [played] a role in this election, and I will have a lot to say about it.”

Watch: