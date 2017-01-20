Nigel Campbell's picture

Hillary Clinton Preparing To Enter The Inauguration Reminds Me: I'm With Her

Nigel Campbell | January 20, 2017

If you're like me, you're actively avoiding watching the Inauguration today. I'm not over the election and I can't imagine watching he-who-shall-not-be-named sworn in as President.

I did, however, appreciate this message from Hillary Clinton, who continues to show strength and grace under the microscope.

 

Even more moving is this video of Hillary as she prepares to take the Inauguration stage. Strong, poised and Presidential--today: I'm With Her.

Add new comment