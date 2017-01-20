Hillary Clinton Preparing To Enter The Inauguration Reminds Me: I'm With Her

If you're like me, you're actively avoiding watching the Inauguration today. I'm not over the election and I can't imagine watching he-who-shall-not-be-named sworn in as President.

I did, however, appreciate this message from Hillary Clinton, who continues to show strength and grace under the microscope.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Even more moving is this video of Hillary as she prepares to take the Inauguration stage. Strong, poised and Presidential--today: I'm With Her.