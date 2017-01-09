Hillary Clinton Receives Multiple Standing Ovations At 'The Color Purple' Performance

Hillary Clinton was the recipient of multiple standing ovations when she attended the final performance of Broadway's The Color Purple on Sunday night with Bill and Chelsea Clinton.

From The New York Times:

“There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today,” the actress Patrice Covington, who gave the farewell speech on behalf of the cast after the show, said to the audience. “I’m not going to call all of them out — I know you already know them,” she said, before pausing, looking in Mrs. Clinton’s direction, and waving at her mischievously. At that, the audience erupted into a new, loud round of applause.

The reaction was substantially warmer than the scattered booing and clapping that greeted the arrival of Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he attended “Hamilton,” just one block north, on Nov. 18.

“We love you Hillary,” some audience members shouted. Several thanked Mrs. Clinton and told her, “God bless you.”