Hillary Clinton Slams Trump's Anti-LGBT Administration: 'Gay Rights Are Human Rights'

While accepting a "trailblazer" award at the LGBTQ Center's annual dinner in New York, Hillary Clinton used her acceptance speech to condemn the Trump administration's anti-LGBT actions.

Speaking at the Center's annual dinner at Cipriani Wall Street, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said:

"We've learned something important," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said. "That the progress we've fought for, that many of you were on the front lines of, and that we've celebrated and maybe even taken for granted, may not be as secure as we once expected."

Clinton recalled the various actions Trump's administration has taken at the expense of LGBT Americans, including the elimination of protections for transgender students, to cuts in funding for HIV/AIDS research.

The former secretary of state also took a moment to condemn the "terrifying accounts" of alleged abuse of gay men in Chechnya.

Clinton ended her speech by saying:

"I will say again what I said in 2011: Gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights, once and for all."

