Hillary Clinton, On The 'Weird Sh*t' That Was Trump's Inauguration

As you likely know, Hillary Clinton has been touring to speak about her latest book, What Happened, in which she shares her experiences as the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2016 presidential election.

But during her recent appearance on Graham Norton's UK talk show, we got to see a different side of the former Secretary of State.

Since Clinton is also a former First Lady, it was her obligation to attend Trump’s inauguration.

An obligation, she says, she did her best to avoid.

Watch what she had to say about the experience:

Clinton also commented on a Twitter interaction she had with Trump: