Following hip-hop performer Taylor Bennett's decision to come out as bisexual, another hip-hop star came out as gay via Twitter on Friday.

Performer iLoveMakonnen (real name: Makonnen Sheran) tweeted the news (and compiled the tweets for this Instagram post):

Thank you for letting me be myself. A photo posted by Red Dragon Makonnen (@ilovemakonnen) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:05am PST

Congratulations!! WEloveMakonnen too!

