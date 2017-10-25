For His Birthday, Matt Bomer Made A Furry New Friend

Photo: Instagram

Magic Mike star Matt Bomer might have had to wait a few extra days for his 40th birthday present, but as you well know, patience is often rewarded.

Yesterday, the actor shared a photo of his new zuchon puppy, Stella.

In the caption, he thanks his husband and children for the furry friend.

For my birthday, Simon and the boys got me this little bundle of joy. You know, because three children, another dog, and a cat wasn't enough. I'm already in love. Hello Stella, and hello sleepless nights. #puppiesofinstagram#zuchon #stella #love

Bomer married his husband, Simon Halls, in 2011. The couple has three sons, Henry, Walker and Kit.