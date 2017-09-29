A Hocus Pocus Remake Is Happening, And Some Fans Are Angry About It

Fans of Hocus Pocus have been dreaming of a follow-up to the beloved 1993 cult classic, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

But as they say, "Be careful what you wish for," because although it is official that a remake will be made, it sadly won't include any of the original aforementioned cast members, even though all three actors have expressed an interest in reprising their respective roles.

From Page Six:

The new take is being written by Scarlett Lacey (“The Royals”), with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, on board to executive produce. The 1993 film was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris, based on a story by Garris and Kirschner, and directed by Kenny Ortega. Garris hinted at a possible “Hocus Pocus” TV project in a recent interview. The new “Hocus Pocus” iteration will have a new cast and a new director. Ortega, who has directed Disney Channel’s two biggest TV movie franchises, “High School Musical” and “Descendants,” is not involved. “Hocus Pocus” chronicles what happens when three villainous witches, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. The film has become a cult hit and a staple on Disney Channel and Freeform with annual airings.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

#HocusPocus fandom is coming out full force. I'm not saying boycott Disney channel but that is exactly what I'm saying pic.twitter.com/6KUPcJLPpv — Jordan Stand (@JordanStand) September 29, 2017

Me when people ask me if im ok about the new #HocusPocus remake with a different cast. pic.twitter.com/f4oqkk8WbO — Not Telling (@anxietyyy4) September 29, 2017

i wanted a #HocusPocus sequel WITH THE SAME CAST! .... NOT NO DAMN REMAKE! WTF?!! pic.twitter.com/iyQ2uwJI9J — LADYViXeN (@MsLaDiiKaY18) September 28, 2017

I just heard they're remaking #HocusPocus and now I'm 100% convinced the world is going down the toilet. pic.twitter.com/iE1QX5mAyN — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) September 28, 2017

This #HocusPocus remake news is bringing up painful memories of when they recast Marnie in the Halloweentown sequels. #NotMyMarnie pic.twitter.com/nL29ClJwB1 — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) September 28, 2017

Perhaps Disney will hear the complaints and find a way to tie in the original cast.

And if not, we'll always have the original!