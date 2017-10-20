Hollywood Agent Tyler Grasham Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Actors Was Fired

It just came in that Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham has been fired from the Agency for the Performing Arts (otherwise known as APA).

“Tyler Grasham’s employment with APA has been terminated effective immediately,” APA spokesperson Manfred Westphal said while speaking to The Wrap.

News first broke when actors Blaise Godbe Lipman, Lucas Ozarowski, and an unidentified third man accused Grasham of giving them alcohol and sexually assaulting them multiple times while they were teenagers.

After the story went viral, teen actors like Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard and Disney’s Descendants star Cameron Boyce fired the agent from their service.

In addition, Grasham was placed on “leave of absence” earlier Friday while the APA announced it would hired a third party to investigate the situation.

Now, it seems the agency has elected to fire Tyler Grasham entirely.

Meanwhile, Blaise Godbe Lipman posted on Facebook his appreciation of everyone who supported him in speaking out against Grasham.