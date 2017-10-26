Hollywood Pedophiles Are About to Be Exposed!

H ollywood Pedophiles Are About to Be Exposed!

Corey Feldman Declares ‘The War Has Begun’!

In the wake of the incredibly never-ending Harvey Weinstein scandal, Corey Feldman, an actor who may recognize from hit 80s films like The Goonies, is finally taking fire aimed at same-sex abuse. Feldman is launching a campaign to take down alleged Hollywood pedophiles who have shaped his life and may be the reason why his best friend, Corey Haim, was addicted to drugs until his tragic death at 38. Feldman has been making claims against Hollywood for its’ alleged pedophile problem. He’s even mentioned this in an interview with Barbara Walters, who rightfully deserves to be slammed for her comments opposing Feldman’s story. For years, Feldman has been making accusations against powerful Hollywood men for molesting him during his youth. He claims it’s essentially an open secret.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

Last week, I briefly touched on Feldman’s allegations while exposing Tyler Grasham in an article that made headlines throughout Hollywood’s hottest magazines including The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly. A brave, male victim of same-sex alleged sexual assault came forward. As we’ve reported: Grasham has been fired from his position at APA Talent Agency.

Feldman is taking aim at Hollywood’s alleged pedophiles. In a series of tweets, he writes:

“4 THE RECORD: I WILL NOT B GOING ON A TALK SHOW 2 DISCLOSE NAMES OF MY ABUSER OR ANY1 ELSES ABUSERS. SO PLEASE STOP ASKING ME 2 DO SO. THE PRACTICE OF SENSATIONALIZING THIS TOPIC WITH NO PLAN OF ACTION OR PROTECTION 4 MY FAMILY, WOULD PROVE FRUITLESS! I HAV BEEN THRU ENOUGH ALREADY OVER THIS! MY CAREER WAS SHUT DOWN, I HAVE BEEN MOCKED & SHAMED 4 DOING WHAT I HAVE DONE 2 THIS POINT! I WOULD LOVE 2 C OTHERS COME FORWARD AS THERE R MANY OTHER WITNESSES 2 THE CRIMES I HAVE ADDRESSED. STILL NOT 1 OF MY PEERS HAS OFFERED UP ANYTHING IN A DECADE! THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE.”

However, Feldman cannot do this all on his own. He is literally fighting Entertainment and digging up a body. What can we do to help? Donate to his IndieGoGo Campaign. Feldman promises to use the money and:

“[Make a film] that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child… Right off the bat I can name six names—one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios. I will make the film, direct it, produce it and I will self-distribute it to guarantee that it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team that I need to help my family until the project is released. Once it’s done, I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in such a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again.”

Feldman’s story and experience is important. I would like to state that he isn’t only making Entertainment safe once again for children. He’s allowing silenced voices of victims to be heard. He isn’t only fighting for children’s safety. He’s fighting for all of us. Sexual assault and taking advantage of anyone, especially children, needs to come to an end.

We have got to do something. And we can.

According to Towleroad, Feldman is now receiving death threats regarding him trying to expose Hollywood:

“Feldman says in the past few days since he made an announcement about exposing the ring he has been arrested, had a near death experience where two trucks sped at him on a crosswalk and his band members have quit because they fear for their lives.”

This story is heating up. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is about to be a revolution in Hollywood.

Don't forget to donate to Feldman's campaign here!