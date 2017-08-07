Hollywood Starlet Will Play Lucille Ball In 'Lucy & Desi'!

Hollywood Icon To Play Lucille Ball In Scripted Drama

It's really, really happening!

Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to memoirs of the late Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, and are giving us the scripted drama of their lives that we deserve! To make matters even better, the man behind The West Wing, Aaron Sorkin, is writing the script!

YES!

According to our friends at Deadline, they've hired the actress who will be playing Ball. Get this - it's freakin' CATE BLANCHETT. Does that woman ever sit down!?

"Amazon Studios has acquired Lucy and Desi, the Aaron Sorkin-scripted drama from Escape Artists that has Cate Blanchett attached to star as TV’s pioneering star Lucille Ball. The project has been percolating a couple years. Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce."

Blanchett is fresh off the set of Thor: Ragnanok as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Big-Bad-Villain...who is female! It doesn't end here. Deadline promises this is the ultimate Ball-Arnaz film that we've been waiting to see. We're getting all of the gossip, drama, and love behind the scenes!

"There already is movement toward finding a big star to play Ball’s former husband Desi Arnaz, with names like Javier Bardem in the mix, as well as for Fred and Ethel — originally played by William Frawley and Vivian Vance — who rounded out the quartet behind one of TV’s classic early sitcoms. The subjects’ children, Lucie Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr, are involved in the authorized telling of the tempestuous love/business relationship between Arnaz and Ball, whose production company Desilu launched such series as Star Trek. The rights package empowers the use of memoirs written by both Ball and Arnaz, rights their children have controlled since their parents died."

Now, who should play Arnaz?! Can we start shipping out casting choices via Twitter?! I'm calling out Oscar Nunez to play Ball's heartthrob. You know Nunez, he played everyone's favorite gay, coworker on The Office!

FYI: We've all been hearing the name Aurora Sexton come up over the last month due to Drag Race drama. But, what you may not have known, is Sexton transformed the brilliant Blanchett into Marlene Dietrich in February. Can Blanchett be any cooler of the Hollywood Starlets?

Last night I had the honor and privilege of transforming one of the greatest stars of our time into Marlene Dietrich.... I cannot express how funny, warm and kind this marvelous woman is. Thank you Cate Blanchett for entrusting me with your gorgeous mug and to @jasonwigs for this amazing gift. I am beyond grateful!!! #Dreaming #onlyinnewyork A post shared by Aurora Sexton (@aurorasexton) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:28am PST

How excited are you for Lucy and Desi?! Tell me who you think should be hired to play opposite Blanchett as Arnaz!