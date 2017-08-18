Homicide Detectives Investigate Male Escort's Death At Wealthy Democratic Donor’s WeHo Home

Earlier this month, we shared with you the story of Gemmel Moore, the 26-year-old man who reportedly died of an accidental crystal meth overdose at the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck, a wealthy, influential donor to the Democratic party.

Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, that death is being investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Monday that while coroner’s officials ruled Gemmel Moore’s July 27 death an accident, homicide detectives will be conducting a follow-up investigation based on “additional information.” He declined to elaborate.

Initial investigations by deputies and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office did not flag anything suspicious in Moore’s death, sheriff’s Capt. Chris Bergner said, but the new probe was being launched “out of abundance of caution.”

Seymour Amster, an attorney representing Buck, said Monday that his client had “nothing to do with this young man’s tragic death.”

He added that Moore, whom he described as a “good friend” of Buck, was found in a bathroom of the home, alone, with the door closed.

It was “a self-imposed accidental death,” he said. Buck, 62, did not return calls seeking comment.

Ed Winter, a spokesman for the coroner’s office, said Buck was inside the Laurel Avenue home at the time of Moore’s death and that drug paraphernalia was recovered from the scene.

The new investigation came amid calls by Moore’s family for a deeper examination of his death.