Homophobic GOP Rep Halts Meeting When Colleague Touches His Arm

Pennsylvania GOP state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe interrupted a House State Government Committee meeting to tell his colleague, Democrat, Rep. Matt Bradford, to stop touching his arm.

In reality, all Bradford wanted to was get Metcalfe's attention.

Said Metcalfe:

“Representative Bradford, look, I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife, I love my wife. I don’t like men, as you might. Don’t — stop touching me all the time! It’s like, keep your hands to yourself. Like, if you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

Bradford burst into laughter and responded:

He continued:

"My intent was just to beg for your permission for about 30 seconds.”

To which Metcalfe responded:

Out Gay Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims took to Facebook to comment on Metcalfe's outburst.

He writes:

THIS IS REAL: Holy #$^%, this is real! On the same day that the Pa House Republicans are trying to fast track the most anti-trans bill in the country, their head bigot, PA State Representative Daryl Metcalfe disrupted a State Government Committee meeting this morning – about a land use bill! – to loudly declare his heterosexuality!

You can’t make this stuff up! The most homophobic, transphobic, racist, sexist, xenophobic member of our government is using legislative time, and tax payer dollars, to interupt a meeting to announce his sexual orientation.