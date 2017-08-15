Horror Film Starring Alaska 'The Quiet Room' Coming Soon

The teaser trailer is out for upcoming horror film The Quiet Room an independent project starring RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska Thunderfuck and Katya (in Brian McCook realness) along with Jamal Douglas, Kit Williamson, Lisa Wilcox, and other rising actors in the film circuit.

According to the film’s website, this is the synopsis for The Quiet Room:

After a failed suicide attempt, Michael reluctantly begins to make friends in the psych ward where he wakes up. Fellow patients Hunter, Joe, and Rachel explain the hospital’s urban legend - a malevolent entity named Hattie haunts their halls, latching herself to patients who attempt suicide but don’t leave a note. When Michael becomes Hattie's next target, he must stop Hattie from killing everyone he makes a connection with.

Alaska Thunderfuck will star as Hopeless Hattie, the film’s dark character while the film will feature Brian McCook who will be portraying the character of David outside of the iconic Katya persona.

The film aims to shed light on the struggles of mental health and place it at the forefront of The Quiet Room.

The Quiet Room tackles issues of mental health, a subject close to our hearts. Often times in film, particularly the horror genre, people suffering from mental illness are misrepresented or worse; villainized. Our story features an unlikely group of outcasts coming together to overcome a seemingly impossible force. The Quiet Room is an opportunity to externalize a struggle that is internal by nature and show that there is hope even in the darkest of places.

Take a look at the teaser trailer below:

Here are some stills from the film that will snatch your wigs and keep you wanting to see more!

