Horror Hottie, Eli Roth, To Host "History Of Horror" On AMC!

Think "I Love The 70s" But With Horror Pop Culture!

Do you recall the amazing I Love series that aired on VH1 in the early 2000s? I do! If I can remember at 12 years old, you should be able to as well! I was obsessed with the quick witt of the comedians and various celebrities who would state their opinion on the trending topics and nationwide phenomenons of decades before me. It wasn't until they released a 90s version that I was able to participate and play along...sort of. Here's an episode that's been uploaded to YouTube in case you've forgotten.

Well, in the vein of the I Love series, AMC has signed with Horror Icon, Eli Roth. Roth is known for creating intensely gorey and terrifying films such as The Green Inferno and the Hostel films. He's definitely the guy who will give you a good scare! And, he's super hot.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible series. For years, I’ve wanted to create a definitive ‘History of Horror,’ a living record of the genre with interviews from all the greats, old and new,” Roth said in a statement. “Sadly, we lose more of these masters every year and with them go their stories and experiences. This show will serve as a record for future generations — fans and filmmakers alike — to enjoy. I could not be prouder to create this with AMC.”

As an avid Horror film junkie, I'm so excited to see what knowledge he's going to drop on us. Even better, when we get past stars from the Horror classics. Yes! I'm going to be watching, eyes glued to the screen, ice cream in hand!

What's your favorite scary movie?

Image via Instagram