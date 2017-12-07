Hot Chicago Hunks Brave Cold Temps For Santa Speedo Run

Handsome hunks of Chicago's Boystown neighborhood dropped their pants to participate in the annual Santa Speedo Run.

Now in its 7th year, the event helps to raise money for the Center on Halsted's HIV "Get to Zero" program, which in cooperation with the Chicago Department of Public Health, seeks to eliminate new HIV infections, while also helping to ensure people living with HIV receive proper treatment.

And not only did it look like fun, this year's event was a tremendous success! 200 scantily-clad "Santas" participated in “The Race for Naughty and Nice," while a crowd of over 1,000 spectators cheered them on. With those record-setting numbers, the race helped to raise over $70,000, more than the event has raised in any year since its inception.

Check out some photos from the race:

H/T: New Now Next