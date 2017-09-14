Hot Cops. Single Selfie. Internet Implodes in Thirst.

Looks like I need to steal a penny or something. The lovely folks over at the Gainesville Police Department in Florida posted a nice selfie of three of their own a couple of days ago, and the internet has gone all code red level thirst for one or more of them. But, can you blame us? No.

Their names are Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering and apparently they work the night shift in case you are looking to create some sort of crime (on purpose) and need them to frisk you. This is literally the best situation of "Who Would You Rather" as each of these guys are all smoking hot in their own way!

Another notable cop on their force is Officer Hatcher, who quite frankly could do many things to me on and around that car. Some of the comments on these threads have been downright hilarious (and truthful). Here are some of my favorites:

I'm convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3.

If y'all gonna be posting guys this fine ima need you to tag them so I can creep properly on them thank you for your cooperation.

I just came here for the comments, and you ladies did not let me down.

I feel safer just looking at this picture.

But who will protect these guys from an impending Cougar attack?

LMAO! Who is your favorite out of the bunch for an emergency 911 call?