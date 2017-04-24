Hot Democratic Congressional Candidate Has The Internet Parched!

The thirst is ever so real for political candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar!!

Campa-Najjar announced his run for Congress in California's 50th Congressional District last Tuesday and the internet was suddenly rushing to the polls. (Poles?)

The response has been positive to say the least!

BuzzFeed captured many of the best reactions, though we think this one sums it up!

He seems to be taking it all in stride telling BuzzFeed News:

"I mean, it’s flattering. I hope people focus on my ideas and not my looks." "I’m the candidate. The real casanova of my family is my brother, so take a look at him. He’s the good-looking one."

WE NEED TO SEE THE BROTHER.

In the meantime, here's more of Ammar!

(H/T: BuzzFeed)