Hours Of Body Cam Footage Released Showing Police Response To Pulse Massacre

It doesn't take much to put us back into the mindset of that tragic night/morning. We will always remember where we were, what we were feeling, and how this event changed our lives.

The attack on Orlando's Pulse Nightclub changed the world. Coming up on the one year anniversary, we are still learning about the event.

Hours of body camera footage documenting the police response to the massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse were released on Wednesday. ABC News reports the 11 hours of footage released included scenes of chaos as officers responded to the mass shooting started by [a lone gunman] during Pulse's "Latin Night" on June 12, 2016. On a special report tonight on World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC News' Brian Ross will go over the footage and talk about how the night unfolded with Orlando Police Chief John Mina and other first responders. The footage reportedly sheds a better light on the police response during the three-hour standoff with [the gunman] that started at 2:02 a.m. and ended shortly after 5 a.m. when officers fatally shot [th gunman]. The program will air on World News Tonight, May 31st at 6:30 p.m. and again on Nightline tonight at 12:30 a.m. Both programs are on ABC. - orlandoweekly.com

There are no victims in the footage shared below, but it is unclear in the 11 hours of footage what is seen.

And that amount of footage is enough for me.

Would you watch more?

Do you think all 11 hours should be released for the public to see?

What do you think can be learned from the videos?

What will you do to remember Pulse Orlando on its one year anniversary?

h/t: orlandoweekly.com