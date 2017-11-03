'House of Cards' Employees Level Shocking New Claims Against Kevin Spacey

In the past five days, the amount of accusations of sexual assault claims against actor Kevin Spacey keep mounting. It all started when Rent actor Anthony Rapp detailed an alleged story to Buzzfeed, where he claimed he made "unwanted sexual advances" on him when he was only 14 years old and the American Beauty actor was 26.

Then Kevin came out as a result, which was met with a ton of criticism from the LGBT community. Earlier this week, two more actors came forward with their own claims of sexual harassment from Kevin,

Now, it looks like these sexual harassment claims are becoming internal for the embattled star, as staff from his Netflix show House of Cards are coming forward with their own alleged stories of the graphic things he did to them. Because of the fall out from this scandal, House of Cards is suspended indefinitely, although Netflix is considering spinoffs without Kevin's character

A report from CNN says that an anonymous former production assistant at House of Cards said Kevin Spacey put his hands down his pants in an nonconsensual encounter, which rings somewhat similar to what some of the other actors have claimed he has done in the past.

The story was published yesterday and claimed that Kevin created a "toxic" work environment while on set, citing eight different people who work or have worked on the show.

One particular production assistant claims that Kevin sexually assaulted him when he was asked to pick him up offsite and bring him to the House of Cards set. He alleges that they were minutes away from set when Kevin put his hands down the production assistant's pants. Kevin was driving and the car was moving when this allegedly took place.

"I was in a state of shock," he said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

The same production assistant said that he cannot describe what happened after that, for fear that it would identify him. The rest of this harrowing report can be read here.

Do you think more actors will come forward with their own alleged stories about Kevin Spacey, or other men in Hollywood?