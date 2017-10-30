'House Of Cards' Will End After Next Season

Photo: Netflix

The next season of House of Cards will be its last.

News of the series cancellation comes less than 24 hours after actor Anthony Rapp publicly alleged that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14-years-old.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Official word on its conclusion, which has been in the works since the summer, comes at a problematic time for Spacey. The star and executive producer is embroiled in sexual assault scandal, with an actor alleging that Spacey made aggressive advances towards him when he was just 14. Spacey responded, in turn, by apologizing for "inappropriate drunken behavior" and coming out as gay. (Neither the apology nor the admission have been met with a positive response.)

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will debut on Netflix in 2018.

In response to the allegations made against Spacey, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon took to social media to respond.

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis issued a public statement in response to Rapp's allegation and Spacey's response.

"Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that."

