Houston-Area Student Takes On Anti-Transgender Superintendent, Wins Seat on School Board

His opponent was endorsed by his local Congressman and his State Representative. Saturday night, the 18-year-old unseated two-term incumbent Rusty DeBorde for a spot on the district's school board, becoming one of the youngest elected officials in the United States.

Why would a high school senior run for school board? Candidate Floyd stated to reporters back in March that he ran for the office for several reasons. It was reported that District Superintendent John Kelly weighed in on whether transgender children should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice. And his remarks were not in the positive. Kelly said he thought that if decisions like this passed, "legalizing pedophilia and polygamy" might be next.

Floyd also stated that the board was too distant from the students and teachers and that elected officials should be more responsive to those they represent.

Also, from the Houston Chronicle we find:

On the eve of local elections, Pearland ISD trustee Rusty DeBorde posted an item to his campaign Facebook page that stood out for its contrite, introspective tone. "I just had one of the most incredibly impactful meetings with Abul Azad, the associate director of Pearland's Islamic Center, that I have ever had," DeBorde wrote Friday. "I shared with him my regret and apology for the hurt I caused in my failed attempt to stand up for what I believe." The next day, DeBorde lost his school board seat to a guy too young to go out for a beer to celebrate.

Floyd will be sworn in on May 23, three days before he graduates.

Best of luck Mike!

h/t: KHOU.com, SouthFloridaGayNews.com, Houston Chronicle