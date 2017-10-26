How Could We Not Enjoy The New 'Boys on Boys'

We love listening to the NSFW version of GALANTIS & Rozes hit "Girls on Boys.". It screams liberation, exploration, and harmony. One thing we were missing from both the video and the lyrics were the "boys on boys" part. LBTQ was covered in the song but what about the G? We did see the hot male twins present, but they were not "on" anything. No, we do not need every song to be about us, but if they go for girls on boys and girls on girls, why not boys on boys, too? Tamika Lawrence solves our dilemma with the song an video below.

What seems to be a newbie to the bar scene decided to belly up to the bar and take a liquid shot of courage. Then his night truly begins (a little NSFW due to language, but not because of the hot pecs and abs).

The video is directed by Jake Wilson and was filmed at Nowhere Bar in NYC. A few of the gents featured in the video are Sam Digiovanni, Jeff Chastain, Johnny Dister, Adam Perry, Johnny Sibilly and Scott Bixby, among others. A full list is in the credits below.

Are we liking this version much better than the original by Galantis & Rozes? If you haven't heard and seen the original, here is "Girls on Boys."

Thanks again Tamika for giving us another song we will enjoy more and more. Now how about that dance mix! We neeeeeeed it!

H/T

"Boys on Boys" (GALANTIS COVER) directed and edited by JAKE WILSON

Cinematography by ANDREW KEENAN-BOLGER

Produced by ALEX ROLECEK

Vocals TAMIKA LAWRENCE

Starring SAM DIGIOVANNI with SCOTT BIXBY, JORDON BOLDEN, JOSH BRECKENRIDGE, KYLE BROWN, JEFF CHASTAIN, JERRY CHIA, ERIC DANK, JOHNNY DISTER, WONZA JOHNSON, JUICY LIU, JOSH McLEOD, JERMAINE MILES, ADAM PERRY, JOHNNY SIBILLY, JAN SPORT, ALEC VARCAS