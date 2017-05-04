How Should We Resist? DragCon Attendees Share Their Answers.

When "Stonewall" the movie came out many were on the warpath as to how the video was so white washed. The claims about the lack of diversity, the missing layers of the LGBT community were so loud I still have not seen "Stonewall" to this day.

But one fact that I have been well aware of long before the movie was that drag performers were an integral part of Stonewall's defiance.

So when it comes to how to defy, how to resist, how to persist, maybe we should ask some drag queens. That's just what Hornet did at RuPaul's DragCon.

"Art has always been one of the most powerful forms of resistance."

What do you think of their answers?

h/t: Hornet Gay Chat and Gay Social Network